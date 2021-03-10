To the editor:
I just wanted to thank everyone that continues to help support me. The funds collected at local businesses in the Falls and Littlefork areas are greatly appreciated. With gas prices on the rise, I don’t know what I would do with out your support.
If any of you had a chance to read the article in The Journal Feb. 25, you will see the attempts to establish a dialysis center in International Falls is once again losing its steam and getting shoved on the back burner due to not economically feasible.
Even though the articles about previous attempts seemed promising at times, nothing was ever accomplished to get it done. As the article states, many people have died from this disease, but there lives could had been made a whole lot more comfortable had they been able to get the treatment that they desperately need to stay alive in there own community.
I thank the board for deciding to divide the moneys that were donated buy local people, not part of any county or city money or programs, among the people that travel three times a week out of town for treatment.
As I read the article, composed by Emily Gedde a writer/reporter for The Journal, I wondered how many people from my home town could have benefited from a center, had it been a established 15 years ago.
At one point it was said by commissioner Chuck Lepper start up cost was around $70,000, and there were doctors interested in coming here to operate it. A typical dialysis treatment cost on average around $72,000 per year, per patient (health and personal care ) with out insurance, about $500 per treatment.
In The Journal article, it was stated that there were, at that time, approximately 22 people in the area that would benefit from a local center. Lets see, $72,000 times 22 equals $1,584,000 per year. Now lets add the economic portion, around 8-12 people to run the show, I believe if the facility falls into the economic development criteria, there is approximately $500,000 of funds available. Don’t quote me on that, I just remember hearing that number some where.
So it looks to me not only beneficial to our community, but actually quit economically feasible. Come on people, lets rock the cradle and get this done.
Steve Lucca
International Falls, MN