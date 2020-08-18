To the editor,
The citizens of International Falls that attended the International Falls council meeting on Monday, Aug. 17, witnessed ‘kangaroo politics to the highest degree’ by our city council.
Violation of the open meeting law, conflict of interest taking place, councilors with crooked tongues at will.
Our election is coming up shortly, it will be most interesting to see the outcome, because new leadership is needed in our city or else, we as a city will be in a backward motion.
Dick Koeneman
International Falls, MN 56649