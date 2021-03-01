An open letter to the editor,
Just a few weeks before Christmas I got a nice picture album from Etta Millard and in the album was your (Paul Scholler) obituary. I was stunned to read that you had died and gone to Our Lord for the final time. The last time I saw you was the celebration of life for Len Millard.
So, Paul, even though you won't be able to read this, I am grateful for your close friendship while I was your padre at The Falls from 1968-1972. You are probably the only person in America that built a race care for a Catholic priest. You must have done a good job because the first heat race I raced the car in I came in first place at the Emo race track.
Your home was always open to me and I am grateful for that. Your wife Laurie cooked many wonderful meals for you and I when we would take a break from working on our race cars.
I am grateful, too, Paul for all your strong support in all of my priestly ministries that I was involved with at St. Thomas and in the International Falls community. I was newly ordained and St. Thomas was my very first assignment, so the support you gave me was very helpful and I am very grateful.
Fr. Jerome Ward
'The Honkin' Padre, #81
Fort Worth, TX