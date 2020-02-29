To the editor,
Our forefathers wrote the Constitution to protect the U.S. citizens from the government.
The First Amendment, freed om of speech, freedom of religion.
The Second Amendment the right to bear arms that shall not be infringed upon. That was to protect the U.S. citizen from a government takeover, which is what the politicians in St. Paul want to do.
They want power over the U.S. citizens of of Minnesota. Politicians are as trustworthy as sticking your hand in a rattle snake's den thinking you're not going to get bit.
Don't listen to what they say. But watch what they do.
Darren Wallen
International Falls, MN