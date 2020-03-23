To the editor,
How do we make sense out of the times we are living in?
I believe Americans of all stripes love this country. We want to enjoy our life. We want to feel our country is doing its best to provide that environment.
Recent events have changed the way most of us now live. The worldwide pandemic has caused some of us to shutter ourselves in our homes and isolate ourselves from the rest of our community. On the other hand, some carry on as if all is well.
We are a pluralistic society. We come from different backgrounds and different political understandings. And because we live in a democracy, we have the right to our own decisions. That is the beauty of democracy. But, there are times we need to limit our freedoms for the sake of our country.
Democracies are pluralistic. We have different beliefs, nationalities and religions. Our religions are often given to us by our families. Our politics, we seem to acquire on our own. Family members often differ in that regard. Often, now, we are at war with each other about that.
Why have recent political events caused these divides in our nation?
My thoughts are that much of what we are experiencing is the result of a populist movement. A movement that is very dangerous for a democracy. The reason populism is dangerous, is it speaks the language of democracy but, it is blatantly anti-democratic.
There are three characteristics of populism: it attempts to hijack the state apparatus, it trades material benefits for political support and it attempts to suppress civil society.
The president has exhibited all of these characteristics in many ways. He has threatened to lock up political rivals, speaks harshly about the institutions and principles that make up the foundation of open government, libeled his predecessors, and vilified immigrants and the country form which they came. Finally, he has referred to our free press as any enemy of the people. As well, he has esteemed the opinion of Vladimir Putin over our own National Security Agency. These things are anti-democratic.
Now in the midst of a national crisis he berates the press, contradicts our most esteemed medical advisors and suggests his “hunch” is it will all be over in a couple weeks. This puts our country in a very difficult position. Some people believe the medical experts, others listen to the president. It takes very little effort to listen to what the rest of the world is saying and decide what to believe. This is why our nation is conflicted.
The president relies on his own flawed judgment. He lies and divides our nation. We need to consider how important our democracy is. Is it worth kissing the ring of a self-seeking, amoral man who continually lies to his nation. Or, should we employ some political judgment of our own? The author, Hannah Arendt, wrote “political judgment is the ability to draw proper distinctions,” that seems to be a remedy for America.
Reynold Calder
International Falls, MN