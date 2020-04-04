To the editor,
Reynold Calder’s recent letter to The Journal – suggesting that the rise of populism is causing a dangerous political divide – begs for a conservative rebuttal.
Calder’s letter calls populism dangerous and anti-democratic. Truth is, populism is a grassroots movement. Period. They are seeking the will of the people. Period. Populism arises when people feel their needs and values aren’t represented by the government establishment. Hence the advent of (President Donald) Trump. He promised great improvements and a house cleaning in Washington. He is continuing to deliver on those promises at this moment. Progressives don’t believe in American exceptionalism, Conservatives do. We embrace our traditional values, and strongly wish to keep them.
In 1973, our nation woke up to the new day in judicial activism. The Supreme Court had given us the Roe v. Wade decision which nationally legalized abortion and sparked the start up for an awakened population regarding the wholesale termination of human lives. Today, sonograms allow parents to witness their infant moving and sucking its thumb. In 1973, we could perhaps be forgiven for innocently thinking of the unborn as cells of tissue – but that is no longer true because of technology. Unfortunately, abortion is the leading cause of death in America – greater still than cancer or heart failure. Unlike progressives, conservatives see unborn life as precious and entitled to be protected.
Another spark began in 2015 when homosexual unions became elevated to legal status, with “marriage entitlements,” and again, it was judicial activism that circumvented a vote of the people, for the people, and by the people by inserting SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) will – in this case, by tampering with the traditional family situation. This legislation ignored thousands of years of civilization’s laws and cultural restraints wherein one man and one woman constituted a marriage which would, in turn, provide a wholesome and healthy home environment for our children.
Mr. Calder accuses the president of trading material benefits for political support. This is a laughable statement. Consider this: the progressive’s current campaign promises that if they win the next election, their multi-trillion debt level will include free health care for all, student loan forgiveness, automatic citizenship for anyone crossing the border, with the benefits of citizenship including guaranteed annual incomes and welfare and health care. This would totally bankrupt the country and create a banana republic virtually overnight. Those impossible political promises constitute genuine vote purchasing.
It pleases those of us who love traditional American values that Trump actively challenges the political opposition on issues such as the Second Amendment, open borders, or the USA’s insistence on sovereignty regarding link-ups with the United Nations, as well as global world order.
Soon Americans will put their best efforts forward to select the most powerful leader on earth. Hopefully, we will rise to the moment equipped with honest information to select the person best suited to handle the position.
Martha Emahiser
International Falls, MN