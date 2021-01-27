To the editor,
Never underestimate the power of a small group of thoughtful committed individuals to change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that can. -Margaret Mead
I submit this letter as a glimmer of hope and joy for our community. You see, thanks to one woman, and a whole lot of others who joined her, I made it through these past four years without living in a constant state of anger, resentment and depression. In fact, I’m a better citizen because of her.
If Sue Swendsen hadn’t convened a very open meeting October of 2017 at our local coffee shop for anyone interested in preserving and sharing core American values, it would have been much tougher for me to stay positive at all during those hard times.
But, she did. It became Indivisible I Falls, and it made me appreciate the wonderful good fortune of being born in the USA so very, very much more. This group provided a fun avenue for me to join in Fourth of July parades celebrating democracy. It taught me that young adults who were brought here as babies from other countries would now have to leave the US before being able to even apply for citizenship. I learned how to register voters, even though many people want to pretend it’s difficult and easily defrauded. It isn’t. My environmental views are now informed by scientific summaries and legislative updates from a caucus I learned about through the group.
Participating in Get Out The Vote activities while sitting at home, which entailed calling other voters from across the state through my computer. It was so, so fun. I helped people get registered, informed them about absentee voting during the pandemic and sometimes we simply engaged about how great America is, and how we have to work to protect it.
Remember last fall when local people lined up socially distancing along Smokey Bear Park to encourage everyone to vote and to celebrate our candidates? Horns honking, flags and posters waving? That was Indivisible I Falls.
Cheers, Sue, and to all the others who followed her lead. God bless the USA.
Doreen Swendsen
International Falls, MN