To the editor,
My dad and six of my seven uncles were WWII veterans who served in Europe or the Pacific Theaters. Sadly, one uncle, an Army NCO, was killed by a sniper in the Philippines. Two of aunts were “Rosie the Riveter” during the war. No one in our family ever considered Uncle Art a “loser or a sucker” for losing h is life in the service of his country. As for President (Donald) for Trump, not so much.
In one account, the president told senior advisors that he didn’t understand why the U.S. government placed such value on finding soldiers missing in action because they had performed poorly and gotten caught and deserved what they got, according to a person familiar with the discussion.
He defamed Sen. (John) McCain for being “a #$%@ing loser” because he was shot down and captured; yet survived fife years of torture and isolation in the ill-famed Hanoi Hilton. He reported added that, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral” when he died.
Three unnamed sources “with direct Knowledge” also confirm that Trump — on at least two occasions — referred to former President George H.W. Bush as a “loser” for getting shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot during WWII.
It was also reported that he refused to go to the French cemetery where 2,000 Marines were buried, dying in a hellish WWII battle because “it was filled with losers” and they were “suckers” he was worried about the wind and rain messing his hair.
As reported in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, at the recent rally in Bemidji, Trump again dishonored the memory of the soldiers who fought for the U.S. by extolling the greatness of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and despairing about the loss of Confederate statues. Didn’t he know or care that on July 2, 1863, at Cemetery Ridge, Gettysburg, the 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment suffered 82 percent casualties preserving the Union line, defeating Lee’s plans, saving the day? Gettysburg became known as the “high watermark” of the Confederacy as from then on it was downhill for its chance of victory. Even worse, Minnesotans there cheered such remarks instead of booing.
At a 2017 Memorial Day visit to the grave of then Homeland Se3curith head, John Kelly’s son, who died in Afghanistan in 2010, Trump asked Kelly why anyone would volunteer to join the military, saying “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
People familiar with Mr. Trump’s comments say he has long scorned those who served in Vietnam as being too dumb to have gotten out of it, as he did through a questionable medical diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels.
His definition of “dumb” includes the 59,220 service men and women KIA (killed in action), those yet MIA (missing in action) and the 2,709,918 Americans that served in RVN (Republic of Vietnam); including this writer, a reluctant anti-Vietnam war draftee.
Richard Bjorum
International Falls, MN