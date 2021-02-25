To the editor,
“Public opinion and propaganda,” that was the title of a course I took at the University of Minnesota in 1975. The course examined how propaganda is manipulated to the influence public opinion.
This process involves developing false narratives, fomenting lies, creating disinformation and promoting denial of facts.
Early in his presidency, (President Donald) Trump stated if he wasn’t reelected the process was rigged against him. The “Big Lie” was born. This narrative was steadily developed during Trump’s term in office. President Joe Biden’s electoral win precipitated an avalanche of propaganda, advancing the rigged election narrative.
Trump and his cohorts, in concert with conservative media outlets, constantly hammered out the notion that there was massive voter fraud. This evolved into the notion the election was stolen from Trump and his supporters. Propaganda narratives require a fallback to be successful. The premise of a fallback is to have someone or something to fall back on to blame if the narrative is challenged. To attain optimum effectiveness, fallbacks should purposely be inherently obscure, nebulous, difficult to define, and vague.
The Big Lie narrative employed two fallbacks. Fake news and deep state. Any news about the election that didn’t support the narrative was part of the deep state. It’s anybody’s guess what the heck “deep state” even means. Republican governors, Republican election officials, Trump’s cybersecurity chief and even the Supreme Court were labeled part of the deep state.
They all defied the Big Lie narrative. Trump’s cybersecurity chief called the election the fairest and most secure in America’s history. He and his staff developed security systems to minimize foreign interference and voter fraud in the election. Trump fired him.
Conservative media outlets claimed that voting machines magically changed votes in Biden’s favor. Yet the machine votes were backed by paper ballots and confirmed by numerous audits. Voting machine manufacturers have sued those media outlets. Those media outlets admitted lying about the machines.
We have inalienable rights to express our opinions. We don’t have the right to our own set of facts. The Big Lie culminated with Trump inciting his supporters to assault and terrorize our nation’s capitol. Big Lie, phone voter fraud claims, and stolen election conspiracy theories led to an insurrection that nearly ended our constitutional democracy. The irony is so thick you need a chainsaw to cut through it. Turns out the actual “fake news” was the fake Big Lie narrative.
Those who believe the Big Lie are captured by the lie and held captive to it. Self righteous delusion created by belief in the lie imprisons those folks in a fact-free fantasy world. Saddens me to say, but the Republican Party could nominate the QAnon shaman for president in 2024. Slap an “R” after his name, have him dress up with his horns, spear and face paint again and he’d probably get 74 million votes.
Michael Tilander
International Falls, MN