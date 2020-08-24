An open lo the editor,
Dear Ranier residents,
I call your attention to the notice in the Journal on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, regarding the “open house” scheduled on Sept. 1 in Ranier. This is presented as a opportunity for you to review plans for the “new Duluth Street boat launch, public access parking and AIS station.” This is an illusion created by the mayor and council to suggest that this is a done deal. Guess what residents - this is the first time you will see these completed plans.
On June 4, 2019, a rough draft of the proposed plans were made available in a hurriedly-called special meeting posted for four days (including the weekend) at the Ranier Post Office. Those attending had many questions, concerns, opposition and minimal support. Assurances were provided that residents would have the opportunity to weigh in when more plans were available. In the meantime, there was a rush to get those work plans to the Legislature for approval by the end of the week.
Last summer at numerous council meetings, requests were made to have a public meeting to address the issues related to this proposal. The mayor and council repeatedly promised - on record - that a public meeting would be scheduled. All of this is clearly available simply by reviewing the minutes of the council and committee of the whole. In fact, on Nov. 12, 2019, the mayor said “just got preliminary drawings that need to be looked over and will set up a meeting whenever we have reviewed the plans and made any necessary amendments.” Well folks - that was nine months ago.
And - a petition, signed by 75 Ranier residents, opposed to this boat launch, parking lot and cleaning station was submitted to the committee of the whole on Sept. 10, 2019. In addition, another 50 residents signed a petition requesting a public meeting. The mayor said "we intend to have a meeting whenever we have drawings.” Well mayor, you had them in November.
Residents - show up at this “open house.” Ask questions. Speak loudly. Support or oppose. This is your right as a resident of this city. Do not allow those with business interests who are not residents to speak for you. After all, these plans being made by the council that all swallowed the mayor's Koolaid, affect you. You pay the taxes. You will be paying the salaries for additional staff. You will pay for liability insurance for those injured in the Ranier rapids. Everybody knows the risks associated with the rapids. Everybody knows the safety issues with many trucks and boat trailers going back and forth from the river to the parking lot/cleaning station behind the Community Building. This area is mostly residential. Is this what you want? Time to step up and speak up.
Attend the “open house” on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Ranier Community Building. Speak your mind. Remember this is the opportunity for the public meeting that you were promised - many times.
Sue Swendsen,
Ranier, MN