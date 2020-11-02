To the editor,
For the past 20 years, the president of the United States has designated November as National Family Caregivers Month. The Caregiver Action Network provides a theme. This year the theme reflects uncertain times: “Caregiving in Crisis.”
Family caregivers are those individuals who provide informal support to a care partner. They may not think of themselves as a caregiver, but that’s what they become when they help a neighbor shovel a drive, fill in as a babysitter for their grandchild or provide round-the-clock support to their spouse with dementia.
Family caregivers provide countless hours of support and each year save our health care system billions of dollars. And they are all around us. Koochiching Aging Options, for example, has over 50 registered caregivers in its Caregiver Support Program. Through the program, these “informal caregivers” gain a sounding board, education, help with planning and lessons in selfcare.
It’s been a tough year for caregivers. Some of the challenges include staying healthy while juggling a job, handling unpredictable school schedules for the kids and not wanting to bring COVID-19 to aging parents. Unemployment has loomed while costs have risen. Long-term care facilities’ precautionary actions have sometimes made visiting residents difficult. Neighbors aware of social distancing have not known how close to come to neighbors in need.
The good news is neighbors are still reaching out. Service organizations continue to rely on willing volunteers. Families are doing the best they can.
We applaud all family – and professional – caregivers this November. Please, let caregivers you encounter know that they are appreciated. And, please, continue to respond to those in need in these challenging times.
Douglas Skrief
Executive director
Koochiching Aging Options
International Falls, MN