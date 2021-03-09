To the editor,
Instead of raising taxes and forcing these increases on the citizens of the Falls, the city should put the Donahue property up for sale. Let someone develop it and bring revenue to the city in the form of taxes and jobs.
Vale of $1.8 million, according to frank Bigelow of Bigelow's Appraisals. The city values it at $1.5 million.
That money could be used to hold taxes down until the city hires another person for job overlap or creates a new position.
When are some members and mayor of our council gong to get the message of what their constituents want?
Bob Ewald's letter to the editor of Feb. 4 was well placed and to the point.
A recall election is due in town for an "attitude adjustment" of our mayor and certain councilors.
Dick Koeneman
International Falls, MN