To the editor,
There are certain things in our society that are sacrosanct. Elements of our common life that are too important and precious to joke about or make light of.
As a nation, what holds us together are the dreams and hopes of a good life. A life that allows all of us to enjoy our union together. A life in which each one of us pulls together and enables our dreams of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The office of president, our elected officials, and our military are elements of society that hold us together. But, things are changing.
The last few years has seen a deterioration of political cohesiveness, a fracturing of political ideology, and polarization of political parties. This has resulted in a chasm, a profound divide in our political viewpoints. The result, a weakening of our democracy. Despite these differences, the thread that holds us together are institutions like our military. As a nation, this is one area where we go in as civilians and fight together, no matter what our political persuasion.
The most selfless act by any citizen, is to offer his/her life for the defense of our country. That, is sacrosanct. That is without question, the one act of patriotism that should never be trivialized. Veterans of the Vietnam-era experienced some of the most brutal and debased abuse of any of America’s veterans. They came home to be spit upon and ridiculed.
Currently, it seems permissible for the commander-in-chief to ridicule and debase our military. This has happened repeatedly. He referred to top military generals as: “a bunch of dopes and babies." He has demeaned those who lost their sons fighting for this country. Now, we have reports from the 'Atlantic' magazine that accuses the president of saying those who died in war are “losers” and “suckers.” That the 1,800 Marines who lost their lives in Belleau Wood were all “suckers.”
I wonder how veterans who have put their own lives on the line feel about this. Those Marines and combat veterans who support President Trump, what do they feel about supporting a president who considers them nothing but cannon fodder? Friends of mine died in Vietnam; Marines: John Stenberg and Jerry Longtime, my classmates. Guys I hung around with as a young kid. I wonder about those veterans that survived.
Do they support the draft dodger? Do they think my friends, our friends were “suckers” for dying in the mud of Vietnam? Or, are they among those that call themselves patriots but support the draft dodger? Do they stand with those that cling to this cult of personality for pseudo-ideological partisanship? Despite reality, some people won’t ever change their mind. They prefer to be amused with conspiracy theories. I understand that. But, I know a patriot when I see one.
Reynald Calder
International Falls, MN