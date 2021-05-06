To the editor,
My skin color and my gender do not define me. I should not be elevated or demeaned for what I have no control over. Despite the things I was taught as a child, I rejected bigotry and adopted a, “I’m not better than anyone else” philosophy of inclusion. All people deserve to be treated equal.
When our children were young, my father tried to poison them with bigotry. We moved out of state to limit his influence in their lives. We wanted our children to see all people as equal, valuable and most importantly, loveable. Racism is hatred. We had no choice but to move away and protect their God given, inclusive innocence.
We are told, correction, we are scolded day and night by the media that our country has systemic racism. That some of us have white privilege and others deserve better treatment today because of injustices in our history. Children in schools are taught that they have inherent biases and are more valuable or less than, based on their skin color. Now that my father has passed away, I don’t know any people in my private life that are racist but I sure see it in our political leaders and the media.
A recent email from the Small Business Association, a government program, invited me to attend a webinar which was scheduled according to, skin color. Today’s SBA email, was talking about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The first 21 days that the portal for applications will be open are designated to people based on their skin color and gender. Oh, they disguise their racism in terms like, “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals” It’s still divisive discrimination no matter what words they use to spew their bigotry. The last stimulus package gave special treatment to people who had agricultural loans based on their skin color. This racism is coming from our government.
This does nothing to bring us together as one people, united for peace, prosperity and purpose, nor does it right the wrongs of the past. If we treat people today based on their skin color, how are we any better than those who enslaved our fellow countrymen years ago? Don’t judge people based on something they have no power to choose or change.
What chance do generations to come have of living in an America that treats all people equal? I moved out of state to protect my children from bigotry. Where can I move to, where I can live free of its hatred, divisiveness and destruction now? We are ‘The Great Melting Pot.’ Why are they trying to destroy it by pitting us one against the other?
Join me in writing to your legislative representatives. Let’s let them know that we refuse to surrender the land of the free and the brave to their inherent biases and racism. It’s time for all people of our nation to stand up and say, enough. We the People, want our country and our government to be free of racism.
Lorie Fuller
Birchdale, MN