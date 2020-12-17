To the editor,
I was dismayed on Dec. 11, when our 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber proudly announced that he had signed on to a lawsuit sent to the U.S. Supreme Court by the Texas Attorney General that was, in essence, designed to overturn the presidential election.
Despite the fact that the out-going president had failed in dozens of prior attempts to reverse President-elect Biden’s win, Pete Stauber chose to sign on to this bogus “last ditch” effort to interfere with the results. And worse than just his signature of support, he intended to include a challenge to the integrity of Minnesota’s electoral process.
Minnesota has always been known for its impeccable elections and extraordinary voter turnout. This year was no exception. Our Secretary of State, along with county-level officials and thousands of volunteer precinct-level election judges, invested a lot of forethought, time and energy to assure that all votes, and the vote count, would be secure and accurate.
Stauber hasn’t a single reason for his offensive accusations that question the integrity of elections in the state of Minnesota. His actions not only undermine trust in our constitutionally-guaranteed system of free and fair elections, but also tear at the very fabric of our democratic society. So truly, Pete Stauber has shown that he’s nothing more than one of Trump’s lapdogs, standing by to bark on command.
After meticulous counting and recounting of the election results, most Americans accept the facts, and are ready to leave behind the fraught pre- and post-election antics of one sore loser and his bunch of lackeys.
Here’s a reminder for you, Mr. Stauber: When you were sworn into office, you took an oath to defend the Constitution, not a lame-duck president. If you don’t trust the integrity of Minnesota’s electoral system, then please just move to another state, or better yet, another country such as North Korea, where they will welcome a person with a political intellect like yours.
John Hess
Linden Grove Precinct election judge
Cook, MN