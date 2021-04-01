To the editor,
As I continue my research for a dialysis center for International Falls and surrounding area residents, I’m running across lots of new information. Some people need dialysis machines that cost around $4,000, the same cost as many fishing graphs and locators.
The cost of the machines and a place to operate / house a facility could easily be funded by this community.
It’s high time that our state and federal representatives get involved and fight for funding for this project. There are millions of dollars for airports, highways, wolf projects, etc. Let’s take care of our local people’s needs.
Enough is enough, let’s band together and get this done once and for all.
Steve Lucca
International Falls, MN