To the editor,
Every man of stature needs a symbol of strength, a sign of his measure as a man of steel. For some, it is a prop to portray what awesome wholeness he commands as a man of destiny. The image of his persona, such as a wild steed tamed by his commander.
Recent history has such comparisons and we would be negligent without noticing the imagery offered to us by some world leaders.
Our present leadership in the United States has offered us a few examples. The most recent one was the secretary of interior who rode into Washington D.C. aloft his horse. What a man! A Navy Seal, a man’s man who couldn’t pass up the opportunity to let all America watch him as he strode into the Capitol atop his steed. Unfortunately for him, his tenure in Washington was cut short on account of a few minor ethical misunderstandings.
There were a few other missteps by officials in the cabinet. There was the $32,000 dining room table that caused some consternation. There was the millions of dollars spent on private charter flights because one secretary didn’t feel safe on commercial airlines. There were the several cabinet members that were dislodged from their horse via midnight tweets, and of course, some heroes of the administration were imprisoned.
I don’t like where this is going, but it appears that the only upside to the last three years for this administration has been the economy. The upswing in employment actually was good for numbers, but the actual increase in jobs was not an indication that they were necessarily good paying jobs.
However, what one can be assured of is, there has never been a better time to be a lawyer in Washington, D.C., lots of them are being hired. It seems that anyone associated with this administration has one of two choices to make: You can accept the job in the administration and hire an attorney, or stay at home on the farm and suffer the indignation of manual labor. Considering the slim chance of selling your soybeans, this might be a bad decision.
Well, this brings us back to being a real man and what to do about our manliness in a time of difficulty. For Vladimir Putin, it was simple: Take off your shirt and hop on your steed and have the paparazzi take some pictures for the peasantry. For Kim Jung Un, it’s hopping upon that white steed and frolicking through the snow; and of course have the paparazzi take a few pictures of you astride your steed. But what if you’re Donald J. Trump, what do you do?
The man needs a horse. But never fear, the man has William Barr and Rudy Giuliani.
Rennie Calder
International Falls, MN