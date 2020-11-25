To the editor,
Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. Right now, take a few minutes, a moment or even a couple of seconds to put a smile on your face and think of everything that you are blessed with. Not what you don’t have. Not the pandemic. Not the political situation going on. Nothing negative. No playing the blame game for anything that is going on in this world that does not suit you at this moment.
I love the fall, and everyday, gloomy or not, I do get pleasure looking out of my windows. It gives me a feeling of peace and brings back all kinds of fond and loving memories from the past. I know that every one of you can bring up memories that will put a smile on your face and a good feeling inside of you. Memories even as close as yesterday.
It is the holiday season, and so many of us are saddened that this pandemic has put a damper on how we usually prepare for and enjoy these holidays with family and friends, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate. We can still dig out the decorations, bake the cookies and pies, roast that beautiful turkey, albeit, maybe much smaller, build the fires, decorate the trees, visit via Zoom, video calls, facetime, text, messages and even a real letter or card that we send through the post office.
There are still presents to buy and wrap that can be sent through the mail or dropped off at places accepting them for those of us that are a little short in the pocket this year. There are community groups and organizations all over our small northland area that are serving others with meals and baskets of food and clothing, gifts, and helping hands.
We may not be able to have and celebrate the Thanksgiving and Christmas that we are so accustomed to, but that doesn’t mean that the spirit of these holidays that we carry inside of us can’t be made just as wonderful as our past celebrations. The time will come when this pandemic will pass, if we all just abide by the simple guidelines that we have been asked to take. The time will come, when we will heal from the differences that have come about from the political situation that became so full of harsh words, thoughts, and deeds from so many of us, if we decide that each of us is much more important than our personal political views.
The time will come when we can spend our precious time with family, loved ones and friends, face to face, without masks, and the hugs will just be that much better. Don’t give up, The time will come. Be kind, love each other; we are all in this together.
Cynthia J. Warren
Ranier, MN