To the editor,
Recently, I came upon an April 3, 2008, letter to the editor I wrote, entitled: “Still hope for America.”
With interest I re-read it while asking if this was still true today. I concluded that there is a missing link. Can you find it?
The letter is reprinted below.
To the editor,
Recently I had the privilege of attending my political party’s 8th district convention. Thank you to all military veterans for your sacrifices to allow me that privilege.
While we have every reason to look around at the present state of the nation and become discouraged, still this recent encounter with the people and the process of the 8th District Republican Party gave me renewed hope which I would like to pass on to you.
What I had envisioned, as a delegate, to be a day of duty – listening politely, applauding when necessary, yawning occasionally – did not come to pass. At the sound of the opening gavel and call to order, a voice called us to our feet and announced boldly, “God before country”. He had my attention. Curiously, I peered around the folks ahead of me to see what was to transpire. I could see a young Boy Scout standing on the platform poised to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance. My heart warmed. But at the announcement that God would be recognized first, a pastor was called forward to lead in prayer. My heart melted; maybe it wasn’t too late for our country after all since God’s word states, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” I was jolted back to hope.
A strong prayer from the heart sealed the matter. The precious young Boy Scout then led us in the pledge. (I noticed in the afternoon that he was still with us). All of us then sang, without accompaniment, our National Anthem whose words have all but disappeared from our consciousness since it seldom gets sung anymore. I have often wondered if our young people are learning the concluding words to that great anthem, which summarize the fact that the United States of America was born out of a commitment to God and His principles.
I will insert it here: “Blessed with victory and peace, may this Heav’n rescued land praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation! Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just; and this be our motto: ‘In God is our trust!” And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave o’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave.”
Did all of us under that roof agree on every resolution? No. But that was not the issue for me. I was grateful to see people utilizing their freedoms, being treated with kindness and respect while at the same time observing the rules. This was grassroots America!
Thank you to all who truly love this nation… “It is better to light a candle,” someone said, “than to curse the darkness.”
Peggy Gustafson
International Falls, MN