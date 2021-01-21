To the editor,
Mr. (Dan) Griffith commentary to voter fraud (The Journal, Jan. 7) is very well spoken.
In the past four years we have seen the news media try to control the country, not all people realize it. It had been very evident this election season the way the media will not report is not on their agenda or items they cannot control.
The United States citizens are seeing our freedom of speech being silenced and controlled, is not good for democracy.
Voter fraud is voter fraud pure and simple, the media won’t give it attention because their candidate profits by it.
The media’s can twist the truth and make false statements at will. People have to realize “fake news” is here and medias make money off of it.
Voter fraud needs to be fully investigated, but hold your breath the incoming party profited by it. It is time for a third party to even this situation out, the power of the pen rules.
Dick Koeneman
International Falls, MN