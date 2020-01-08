To the editor,
Recently, Minneapolis passed a ordinance to encourage people to limit the use of plastic bags and single use plastic items. The rationale for discouraging the use of single use plastic is that from initial stages of production to waste disposal, single use plastic is one of the major sources of greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution.
There are five ocean gyres — a circular pattern of currents in an ocean basin — made-up of primarily plastic waste. The most famous is: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch. It’s estimated size is twice the size of the state of Texas. These five enormous pools of plastic garbage present a danger not only to marine life that ingest the plastic, but poses a threat to our food supply.
The magnitude of the problem is at a critical stage. What can we do to clean up this crisis? This is the situation we need to address as a nation and as a community. The solution suggested by most scientists is that we need to do away with single use plastic. According to a U.N. report, as of July 2018, 127 countries have imposed some form of ban on the use of single use plastic. There are only seven U.S. states that have passed laws banning the use of single use plastic.
On the other hand, there are 10 states, including Minnesota, that have passed laws that prohibit putting a ban on the use of single use plastic. Thanks to Republican legislators we have a problem. The Minnesota dilemma is that Republicans in the state Legislature fought against every positive attempt to move forward on everything from sick leave, minimum wage, bike lanes and plastic bags. The problem is, they put into a jobs bill, a restriction.
The restriction basically said we, in Minnesota, cannot ban the use of single use plastic. The only way now for Minnesota cities and municipalities to enact some form of disincentive to the use of single use plastic, is to put a fee on single use plastic bags. The fee that Minneapolis and Duluth are now in the process of going forward with, is the only way to provide a disincentive to the use of single use plastic.
Sooner or later, our community will face the issue of how we, as stewards of our environment, deal with the damage single use plastic does to our environment. As a start to a new decade, let’s take advantage of a new opportunity to build a community of care. It is a great time to do something positive for our oceans, lakes and to protect our food supply. Let’s take a responsible stand and do something positive this year and reduce the use of single use plastic.
Our local government should act decisively now to propose a way, we as a community, deal with unnecessary pollution.
Rennie Calder
International Falls, MN