To the editor,
As soon as we were able, my husband, who received a heart eight years ago, and I got our COVID vaccines. We felt relieved but continued to follow guidelines and take necessary precautions.
However, recently we learned that transplant patients and others with serious health issues do not respond to the vaccine in the same way as does the normal population. The degree of protection varies and in some cases is very low. That was a huge disappointment for us.
I do understand everyone’s right to choose whether or not to get vaccinated, but I am asking you to please consider getting a vaccine, if not for yourself, then for those who are not fully protected or are not able to get the vaccine.
N. Johnson
International Falls, MN