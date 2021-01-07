To the editor,
Should allegations of voter fraud be investigated? Well over 200 citizens signed affidavits under oath stating that they observed voter fraud. Many also testified at state legislative hearings. You can find the hearings on YouTube if they have not been removed.
Other questions that cause concern are: Why was vote tallying in six states stopped overnight when President Trump surged ahead? Why the sudden and statistically impossible surge of votes for Mr. Biden after the voter tallies resumed? What about the substantial increase of mail in ballots and testimony that multiple ballots were sent to addresses without someone requesting them? What about confirmation of numerous people voting who were deceased?
Of serious concern is that the Dominion Voter Tabulators used in several states can incorrectly change votes from one candidate to another. Six thousand votes for Trump were given to Biden in Michigan due to a software “glitch.” Why were poll watchers told to leave for a “water main break” when there was no water main break in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.,? Why is there video of election workers pulling out boxes/totes of ballots from under a covered table and counting them after poll watchers were told to leave because of the phony water main break?
Look at video on NTD by Garland Favorito. What about the claim of USPS truck driver, Jesse Morgan, that he was ordered to transport ballots on election day from one state — New York — to then be counted in a different state — Pennsylvania?
The question isn’t, “Was there voter fraud?” Most of the networks now acknowledge that there was. The new narrative is that there wasn’t enough voter fraud to change the outcome of the election. Well, isn’t changing the election outcome the whole reason to commit voter fraud? Otherwise, why do it?
Joseph Stalin is credited with saying, “I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how.”
If our right to choose our leaders can be taken from us by fraud, then what about our right to own firearms, to be secure in our private property, to defend our homes, to own and operate a business, to peaceably assemble with people of our choosing, or to express opinions contrary to political popularity? Our right to choose and also remove political leaders is our strongest bastion against tyranny. Voter fraud is a really big deal, and it should be fully investigated.
Dan Griffith
International Falls, MN