To the editor,
In recent years, it seems that America has adopted a method of governance that mimics the game of ping-pong, bouncing important issues back and forth between bullying and backlash. But in this game, no one will win. We’ve been so caught up in a whirlpool of speculation and accusation that we are willing to all go down together rather than work together to save ourselves. We’ve got to do better than this. And we’ve got to believe that we can.
With big problems looming before us, like climate change, a world-wide pandemic, an ever-increasing global population, and a very volatile and shaky economy, it’s about time we agree that we all want a future. The only way we can achieve that is to start looking at each other as allies and friends in the struggle for a safer, more prosperous world instead of enemies.
Our fear driven reactions to the threats we are facing are completely understandable. After all, we are only human and, in times like these it’s normal to feel overwhelmed and anxious. But good government, charged with protecting and leading us to “higher ground”, should never manipulate us by pouring fuel on our fears
It’s time to recognize the critical importance of the upcoming election on Nov. 3. It’s time to turn for a minute from slogans and memes and focus instead upon our history and vision as the most powerful democracy in the world. Let’s put our hands back on the tiller handle of America and promise to keep ourselves — all of us — in the boat. There’s work to be done and it is absolutely true, we are all in this together.
Kathleen McQuillan
Cook, MN