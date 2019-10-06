To the editor,
To say fake and/or openly biased news has come to International Falls may not be too far off. In the course of two months Laurel Beager has published two separate articles under the column: “What Others Say” (on the Opinion page). The first dated Aug. 28, 2019, titled “Demonstrators could lose chance for dialogue.” The second dated Sept. 25, 2019, titled “Trade war unilaterally triggered by U.S.”
In general terms one might think these articles were simply written by some left leaning author with a similar left leaning agenda. I finished reading the first article and noticed the byline was China Daily. This immediately caught my attention. China Daily is an English-language daily newspaper owned by the publicity department of the Communist Party of China and published in the People’s Republic of China. It is written in perfect English and represents an attempt by the Chinese government to legitimize its abhorrent human rights records and violence against its own people. In reading the first article one may believe the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) were simply trying to enforce civil law against “insurrectionists.” This could not be farther from the truth. The Chinese have violated virtually every agreement they made prior to taking over Hong Kong from Great Britain in 1997. The back story is too long and complex for this forum as is the subject matter of the second article.
If The International Falls Journal wants to republish Chinese Communist propaganda for a sad attempt at covering international news it owes its readers at a minimum the context of what is being presented. That, or stick to what’s happening on Scott Street in Fort Frances Friday night.
Craig Westin
Littlefork, MN