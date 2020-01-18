To the editor,
Democracies are unique in that they rely on certain principles: Free elections, a representative government, and the rule of law. These principles are necessary and vital for a democracy to function. The misuse of any of these factors or disregard for any one of these principles can weaken or possibly destroy a democracy.
Democracies are fragile. Democracies around the world have actually declined in recent years. As of 2018, the number of democracies around the world declined for 13 years in a row. One of the primary reasons for this decline is that anti-democratic leaders have undermined critical institutions. In those countries where democracy has failed, their replacements have been in the form of authoritarian and dictatorial forms of governments.
It’s clear, that the current administration is undermining our democratic pillars. Congressional leadership fails to respect the “separation of powers” and in effect is reducing its’ influence and strengthening the executive branch. The Justice Department fraternizes with the executive branch. The electoral system is infiltrated by foreign powers and nothing is done to protect the system.
Our democracy is not iron-clad; it is more fragile than some of us believe. The current extreme partisan nature of our political climate is devastating. The shortsightedness of extreme political partisans is ripping apart trust that our constitution will protect us.
When Congress fails to respect the rule of law and endorses the position “my team must win no matter what” then, our safety protections of constitutional democracy have fallen apart. It will break apart into factions of distrust and uncooperative self-seeking interests. This opens the door for charlatans who advocate conspiracy theories and division within society.
The evidence is in the increasing racial and religious bigotry. The distrust in our bureaucratic institutions and the denigration of law enforcement agencies. Democracy as we knew it, will not continue if we do not become more active and informed about our system of government.
A strong democracy flourishes when we all participate on an equal footing. When the Supreme Court voted in favor of Citizens United, that equal footing evaporated instantly. That decision opened the door for the rich to take over our democracy. It allows corporations to spend as much money as they want on elections. This destroyed the level playing field in our democratic process. Now, we have some in Congress whose only mission is to stay in power, no matter what happens to our Constitution or our democracy.
In a few months, we will vote for a new administration. It is up to the American people how we as a society want our political system to work. Will it work for all of us? Or, will it work for some who want all the power and control over the rest of us.
In Minnesota, we will have the option to vote in a primary election. This will be held on March 3. Any citizen who is at least 18-years-old can vote. The ballot will be strictly along party lines per ballot. You will be allowed one ballot for the party of your choice. You will have to designate which ballot you prefer. Absentee ballots will be available at the County Auditor’s Office, in the courthouse. That number is 218-283-1102.
Rennie Calder
International Falls, MN