To the editor,
I am writing this letter to inform you about a group of people that many people do not think about on a daily basis, but many times they are the first ones you talk to when you have an emergency or crises in your life.
These are Public Safety dispatchers. These are the people who answer the phone when you call 911, or in the case of Koochiching County the administrative line also.
These people work calmly and professionally behind the scenes, while a lot of times the people's lives they are assisting are in crises. Whether that be a medical emergency, a call for police assistance, fire or any other emergency situation that may arise.
They gather information from the caller about what is happening and decide who and where to send responders or give people information that can help them deal with whatever their situation is. They do this while being calming and reassuring when the person on the other end could be very upset and scared.
They do the job professionally and with a lot of concern for the public, and the responders they work with on a daily basis. They do the job without a lot of recognition and do not usually look for it. They are happy knowing that they make a difference in people’s lives, sometimes not even knowing they had.
Hopefully, you will never have to make this type of call, but if you do remember it is not just a voice on the other end. It is a person who is willing and ready to help with whatever the situation may be.
The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office has a special group of people, who do this job exceptionally well. I am proud to say I am their boss.
This week, April 12-17, was Emergency Telecommunications Week, set aside to honor these special people.
Pete Kalar
Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office
E911/Jail Administrator