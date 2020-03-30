To the editor,
The opinion of R. Calder was voiced and read. It expresses a political and cultural position and amounts to a special pleading that we accept the information that he provided so that we may arrive at his conclusions.
If the reader does not live in the United States, nor reads newspapers, nor watches a broad band of television news and television commentary, and is not aware of the plethora of analytic books written on the subject of the personalities and programs of the entire spectrum of candidates and current leadership in both parties, they probably will walk away angry at President Trump and the Republican Party, and wish they lived anywhere but in the United States of America.
On the other hand, if one is fully conscious of the sources available offering truth in all matters occurring in the public arena, and makes it a matter of logical and moral principle to avoid inputs of proven propaganda that lead one to wrong mindsets and activities, they might require Mr. Calder to publicly re-examine his characterization of Trump as the divider in chief, and then perhaps he and those of like mind would come to understand that most of Mr. Calder’s position stated in his message is not true. And that is being sensitively generous.
The observable fact is that Trump is a genuine gentleman, highly experienced in handling problems of huge scale, and loves this country. There are divisions in this country that will never be resolved, beginning with issues like abortion, the adoption of open borders, the Second Amendment issues, guaranteed annual salary, and the list goes on. We are divided topically, for sure, but while we can continue to believe passionately in our cultural, personal, and political stances, we still can honor our forefathers and their sacrifices and insist on relying on the Constitution as written.
For me, Trump’s presence at this time in our history is a gift from God. The Constitution allows for dissent and certainly permits the division of ideas. But it does not allow for breaking laws and abusing each other in any manner. We are a civilized nation and generally considered by objective thinkers aware of the world’s condition to be the light of the world in many areas. Our nation has been, and is, and will continue to be an exceptional example for all mankind.
Perhaps our illustrating model offered may be this: within the manner provided by law, we will have differing opinions, but will respect and guarantee safety for each other and work together in every area that it takes to make this country remain in good health. One thing is true: all parties have spokespersons who may be spinning the truth. For posterity’s sake, remain vigilant. Be on guard.
Eugene R. Emahiser Sr.
International Falls, MN