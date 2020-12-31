To the editor,
America does not have systemic racism. Perhaps she suffers from a sizable amount of systemic political corruption, but we remain as a great model of a country not completely achieving perfection in the blending of its people’s culture and values and individual rights, but concerned deeply about attaining a unified wholesome and healthy level of adoption and tolerance. Lake Street, downtown Seattle, downtown Portland and the other rioting locations are not statements of how the majority of this country thinks about what matters here.
Looking through the smokescreen of burning police cars, looted businesses, and angry shouting, most proud Americans recognize that since the 1960’s we have focused on leveling the cultural landscape by the adoption of strong policies meant to establish a fair atmosphere for the minorities. We recall with pride the adoption of Affirmative Action, and a huge home buying program which provided a fairly easy path to home ownership to those wishing to complete their American Dream.
Today, interracial marriages are commonplace and respected. Television programming, movies, advertisements, and magazines copiously display huge numbers of minority actors and actresses blending in to make our lives collectively more enjoyable. In the midst of the rise in incomes enjoyed by everyone by the last four years of GDP growth, the minorities have greatly benefited. In fact, until our country was struck by the virus, we produced employment records that were the envy of the world. Our shared shame in the midst of these great victories has been the wealthy professional sports individuals who refuse to honor our flag, and have chosen to display their misguided opinions about the state of race relations. We countenance this with grace and tolerance. The social and financial improvements are substantial, but of course, it is a project constantly undergoing development that may be the pattern of the future as the population continues to evolve in numbers and ethnic and cultural makeup. One thing is sure: burning police stations and ridding our cities of police services will put a damper on this important issue’s growth.
Finally, northern Minnesota is blessed to be represented by 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber. His stance on the Texas election lawsuit reflects his desire to see a clean bill of moral health for the “Swamp” to occur. The lawsuit correctly addresses the value of our individual votes for national offices, by challenging the illegal rule changes and election practices initiated by four rogue states. The list of recent events reveals a total disregard for each of our votes but corrupting the election process in a flagrant manner which was found to occur in at least four states. This is America, and these thefts challenge our individual rights run contrary to the rule of law which we link to the Constitution. This is not a good time to view the situation and say let’s move on. Nay, it is time to stand tall and be counted favoring a fix. God Bless America, land of the free, home of the brave.
Martha Sue Emahiser
International Falls, MN