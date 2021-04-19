To the editor,
In economics there is an ideology: The free market economy is all that is necessary to provide prosperity. That ideology suggested that prosperity and well being will be taken care of when business is allowed to have a free, unregulated hand. History has proven the ideology to be false, resulting in decades of economic hardship, shifting the tax burden to working class Americans. It advocated minimum regulation on business, lower taxes on the rich.
This ideology also resulted in an indulgent attitude to business. We witness this attitude now with local governments. The motivation to encourage new business development has become a tax giveaway program: a device to remove tax obligations from business and place it on working people. The marketing tactic is a form of economic blackmail. Business enterprises tease local governments with the hope of new jobs they say will generate more tax revenue by way of income tax payments. In some instances, these arguments may be justified. If jobs created provide a living wage, a pension or otherwise provide enhanced prosperity, possible inducements may be justified. However, service sector jobs seldom provide economic benefits to employees that warrant tax giveaways. Usually, they are part-time, low-paying jobs with no pensions - not the path to a prosperous economy. Rather it's a continuation of low paying jobs to people ultimately dependent of the government for health care, limited retirement earnings and more times than not, people working several jobs in order to provide a living for themselves and their families.
Added tax burdens on the existing tax base is an economic hardship on those already burdened by a shrinking tax base. The idea that working people do with less so business can have more is a difficult idea for most working people to accept.
Yet, it seems that many people consistently vote against their own interests. The American people have been so enthralled with the prosperity of the country that it became easy to view business as the reason for that success. We may have forgotten that the economy’s worst disasters were the result of unbridled capitalist adventures, these disasters were the result of unregulated business that created tremendous hardship on the American economy. Millions of Americans lost their homes and savings while banks and large businesses were bailed out by the American worker, taxpayer.
There are a variety of capitalist ideologies. The form America has adopted is far too tolerant and forgiving of the greed of the business community in this country. Other capitalist countries have found ways to have prosperity and maintain community and family values that do not put all the tax burden on working people and families.
The current request to shift the tax burden onto a community already experiencing a shrinking tax burden is not rational. Possibly the profit margin for these projects is not sufficient to warrant these projects. Requesting tax payers support businesses to the tune of $2 million seems to be another ploy by business to shift taxes to a community already troubled with low paying jobs and an over-reliance on government assistance.
Reynold Calder
International Falls, MN 56649