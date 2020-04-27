To the editor,
I appreciate the swift action being taken by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature to address COVID-19. We are experiencing a pandemic of unknown proportions, and we must respond immediately.
As we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we also must continue our bold efforts to reduce tobacco use and reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic. It seems every day we learn more about how dangerous COVID-19 is for people with lungs weakened by chronic disease, asthma and tobacco use. There is no better time for us to stand up for healthy lungs, especially among our kids.
Youth tobacco use is a major health crisis for our schools, families and communities. In 2019, more than 1 in 4 Minnesota 11th graders reported using e-cigarettes. Eleven percent of eighth graders are vaping, which has nearly doubled in three years.
I encourage our lawmakers to make youth tobacco prevention a top priority. Adopting statewide "Tobacco 21" and investing in youth prevention are two common-sense ways to reverse the youth tobacco epidemic.
A recent poll found Minnesotans overwhelmingly support Tobacco 21 and investing millions more in youth tobacco prevention and quit-tobacco services.
Tobacco 21 and youth tobacco prevention are urgently needed. I urge lawmakers to support these popular public health measures to ensure our kids grow up strong and free from tobacco addiction.
Let’s get it done, Minnesota.
BethAnne Slatinski
KAPE, Koochiching Area Prevention in Education Coalition
International Falls, MN