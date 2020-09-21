To the editor,
'Big Economic Come Back!' That is what is being touted in the latest Trump for President ads I see on TV. That claim is not based in reality. It is wishful thinking and Trump trying to convince people he is this terrific business man that is making this big economic come back happening.
There are currently 29 million people collecting unemployment and 3.4 million jobs that won’t come back as a result of Trump Covid 19 management taking its toll via lives lost and jobs lost. Try convincing unemployed people the big come back is here when they don’t have a job and little to no money to pay rent or mortgages, pay for food and not to mention the loss of their employer insurance if they had it.
At the end of the Obama administration the economy had recovered from the 2008-09 great recession. Recovery came via the leadership of Joe Biden working with a republican congress to pass legislation that put the country on a successful path that lifted the average person and helped businesses.
Trump inherited a very good economy when he became President. One where the budget deficit had been reduced to less than $700 billion. The unemployment rate was so low that businesses couldn’t find workers to fill their open positions.
Trump, the know it all better than any experts in any field, first got the republican controlled House and Senate to give a huge tax break to the upper 1% (the wealthiest people) and to large corporations. They gave a token hardly noticeable to workers across the country. That tax break added $1 trillion new debt to the national debt. As expert economist predicted the large corporations did not use the tax break dollars to grow their companies. They gave very large salaries to CEO’s. The companies did nothing for workers.
Then came Covid 19. Trump wouldn’t listen to the experts (professionals) and made decisions that led to economic chaos. This is the man who squandered away his father’s money and went bankrupt 6 times.
He has proven he cannot be trusted with taxpayer dollars and that he cares more about himself and his rich friends than the every day working woman and man. He doesn’t care about the national debt.
Vote Biden. He has a history of lifting up and helping the everyday working people in this country.
Dennis Peterson
Gheen, MN