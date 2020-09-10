To the editor,
Senate District 3 in northeastern Minnesota is ready for change. Really. With as many as seven Democratic mayors in Range cities endorsing Trump for president, better look and rethink how you should vote.
Democrats and Tom Bakk are more liberal than ever. Bakk has supported Gov. Walz and his anti-Line 3 policy killing jobs and much needed tax revenue for many counties in northern Minnesota. Democrats are against mining copper and other ore killing mining jobs, not allowing more tax revenue for school districts resulting from taxes on the ore. Polymet and Twin Metals have done studies demonstrating their environmentally safe mining procedures. Bakk has lost his voice in the Minnesota Senate, resulting in his liberal support of Gov. Walz.
Chris Hogan is energetic, has new ideas and willing to put the time in to make Senate District 3 a district citizens can be proud of and make a good living.
Chris has lived his whole live in this district, knows the issues concerning timber, tourism, manufacturing, mining and has the financial background to facilitate the development of these industries. Chris supports trade unions, Second Amendment rights and will work with Trump and the seven or more Democratic mayors who have endorsed Trump.
Tom Bakk is well past a two term limit if you believe in term limits. Time for a change and a new look for Senate District 3? You Bet. Chris Hogan can make a difference. Vote Hogan for Senate District 3.
Rich Siegert
Bemidji, MN