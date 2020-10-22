To the editor,
The natural resources and life here in northern Minnesota are second to none. Yet, due to radical environmental influence and 25 years of do nothing liberal leadership, our communities are slowly eroding, along with our way of life. This is evidenced by the gradual loss of population, loss of services, loss of business, loss of jobs, and loss of tourism. Even our First- and Second- Amendment rights are under siege. Northern Minnesota has long been forgotten in favor of Metro political interests.
Recently, both Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Rob Ecklund voted with the Metro to impose higher taxes on all Minnesotans to pay billions of dollars worth of damage done to Minneapolis by the many days of rioting, burning and looting which was prolonged and encouraged by liberal leadership. Because of their unwillingness to act and because of poor overall decision making, we will all be paying the price.
With all the needs and concerns here in northern Minnesota, where is Sen. Bakk? He has spent countless time and effort in St. Paul doubling his own base salary with hefty expense reimbursements. According to the Star Tribune, he has used the per diem system so successfully, that he collected over $350,000 in taxpayer money in just a six year period, more than any other senator in the state of Minnesota. Yet, ask yourself, “what has he done for us?” other than contributing to the food shelf? Does his lavish income even begin to reflect what he has done for this area? Do we ever see him other than a rare visit during campaign time? The majority of people need jobs, opportunities and dignity, not government handouts and crumbs.
Chris Hogan is the pro industry and business, pro trade unions, pro law enforcement and pro small town and rural candidate. He believes in local and state control of our lands, waters and natural resources and he believes in the power of our people. We need new energy, new innovation and a candidate who has not been office so long that he has learned how to best serve himself, rather than the people he is supposed to represent. We need a someone who will work for us and be responsive to the needs of northern Minnesota, not those of the Metro. We need a someone who will preserve and protect our our freedoms, our constitutional rights and our way of life. And most of all we need someone who produces results. We need Chris Hogan elected to Senate District 3.
Please vote for Chris Hogan on Nov. 3, because northern Minnesota matters.
Nancy McHarg
Ranier, MN