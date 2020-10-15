To the editor,
This letter is written in support of Mike Holden, who is currently running for the position of councilor at large for the city of International Falls. I have known Mike for many years. From wrestling coach to Little League to baseball and hockey coaching and as a member of the Falls school board, Mike has demonstrated his dedication to children and his leadership skills.
Mike is a retired master electrician who worked for the city of International Falls for over 37 years. Whether it was his job, or his volunteer activities, Mike has always gone the extra mile. He loves to talk with people but is also willing to listen. Problem solving and the promotion of unity among groups are important to him. I have never known him to treat people with disrespect. It is one of the many qualities I appreciate about him.
If Mike is elected to the position of councilor at large he will listen to and be responsive to the needs of the community. He believes in completing any task he starts and will seek advice from others when he needs additional information. He has goals for the city and will work hard to meet those goals.
RaNae Whitbeck
International Falls, MN