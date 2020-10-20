To the editor,
As Minnesotans we expect our representative to congress to take a stand and be accountable.
Pete Stauber has failed that test by his indifference to concerns about our safety at the polls.
Right now in northern Minnesota many people who wish to vote in person are concerned about voter intimidation. For example, in the recent past people stood outside polling areas in Virginia asking people arriving to vote such questions as “Where do you live?”.
To find out the positions of our 8th Congressional District office holder, Pete Stauber, and his challenger, Quinn Nystrom, I contacted both offices with a request for a written or public position statement on election security and safety in Minnesota.
Upon sending an email I received a phone call from Ms. Nystrom’s representative and exchanged emails with her campaign chair. The written position from Ms. Nystrom was:
"Vote-by-mail is essential to ensuring people can vote safely. It is easy and allows you to vote from home. All Mail-in ballots that arrive within the legal time frame should be counted. At the same time, people must be able to vote safely in person. Calls for groups like the Proud Boys to /stand by/ and for his supporters to go to polling locations sets up voters to be intimidated and confronted at the polls, especially people of color. I also want to clearly condemn the removal, burning or shooting of political yard signs. Such assaults have no place in our community and send a frightening message of violence. We cannot allow this election to be tampered with in any way, and I call on our local election officials and law enforcement to ensure that every person has the ability to vote safely and without fear of intimidation."
After an email of which I never received a reply, I followed up with a phone call to Mr. Stauber’s office. I outlined the concerns and asked for Mr. Stauber’s position.
The response was “Voting is a state issue. Follow up with the Minnesota Secretary of State. Voting is not a federal issue or responsibility. The Representative does not have a position.”
Checking with U.S. Sen. Klobuchar, Sen. Klobuchar has a multi-year record of sponsoring and co-sponsoring many bills in the senate to protect voting integrity and voting safety at the polls. Senator Tina Smith also has a similar record in the Senate. Voter intimidation is undoubtedly a federal issue.
I appreciated the responsiveness of Quinn Nystrom to my inquiry and the effort her team took to provide a written position statement response to my inquiry. They took a position.
I felt ignored and belittled by Mr. Stauber’s campaign team’s response. Mr. Stauber does not take any responsibility nor take any position on voter intimidation.
No ownership around the essential cornerstone of voting safety in America? Is that what we want in our representative? You decide.
Keith Steva
Cook, MN