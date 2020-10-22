To the editor,
Voters of Minnesota House District 3A should elect a candidate that is best qualified to represent the people of the district and Minnesota for the House of Representatives this Nov. 3. I believe Rob Ecklund, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a true servant leader, is the best candidate running in 3A. That is so because his service training and work experience have taught him discipline, camaraderie, compassion and how to work tirelessly and cooperatively for the betterment of the common good of our district and state.
One of his most significant achievements is as chief author of legislation to make significant investments in the state’s Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program. The final budget included $40 million worth of investments over the next two years to expand high-speed broadband internet service in greater Minnesota. The service is desperately needed in our district.
Rob promotes policy that endorses social and economic justice and equity; and not those policies that do not. He is a representative for all of the people in his district, not just select ones. He understands the meaning of “all”- each and every single one.
I have known and worked with and for Rob for decades — as a teacher, coworker, friend, labor leader and now representative. His work embodies mutuality and accountability. He seeks to serve persons in need and listens to them before he speaks. He loves his neighbors as himself, and respects the dignity of all humans.
His legislative peers have awarded him honors meant for his outstanding work in his district and the state. Rob’s Facebook page outlines his legislative goals, priorities and many accomplishments.
Please check out his Facebook page and his campaign page.
Finally, voters in our district have a long tradition of electing local representatives that became majority leaders and speakers of the House — wielding great benefits for our district. Rob Ecklund has been recognized as one of those upcoming leaders and should definitely be returned to the House on Nov. 3.
Leland H. Grim
International Falls, MN