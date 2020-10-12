To the editor,
A Falls/Rainy Lake native, I currently live in Lake County. The last 20 years I have been employed in the commercial banking, a trusted advisor to small businesses of every kind including hospitality, trucking, logging, and real estate developers, throughout our region.
My experience provides a perspective for the office I seek. I’m passionate about this area and will take an ownership attitude with me to St. Paul. I am the Pro-Industry Pro-Commerce candidate. To rebuild our communities and protect our way of life we must have economic opportunity including non-ferrous mining, Line 3 Extension, and diversification of our wood products industry. The hard working people of northeastern MN have proven that we can harvest timber and mine in an environmentally responsible way. Like Congressman (Pete) Stauber, I support of trade unions and best way we can support trade unions is by having industry and commerce. I support trade unions and law enforcement, not because of political endorsements but because it is the right thing to do.
When asked if our communities are better off today than they were 25 years ago, when the incumbent first went to St Paul – the answer is a resounding “no”. Why has the incumbent not championed Environmental Impact Statement process reform? Why has our wood products industry not been diversified in our region? Why does state spending grow 6-8 percent annually while our household incomes are 60 percent of the state’s average, despite our region being so rich with unique assets, including natural resources? Where is (state Sen. Tom) Bakk? Results matter. Senator Bakk votes consistently with the DFL for Twin Cities’ interests and big government; taxes, regulations, and government spending as our communities decay.
I am uncompromising on the 2nd Amendment right and the Pro-Life cause. I am a Trump Conservative, whose beliefs and political philosophy have not changed over my adult life.
It is imperative that Republicans keep the majority in the State Senate. In January of this year the DFL stripped the incumbent from his leadership in the Senate; the DFL left us long ago. The handling of the pandemic lock down ($4+ billion state deficit) and the Minneapolis riots ($500 million damage) prove the DFL is unfit to govern.
The DFL is the metro-centered party of environmental radicals and secular-progressives. They no longer represent small town, rural people - my people. By building upon our unique assets and working with local, state, and national leaders, we can turn things around and get industry, commerce, and opportunity fired up in our region. I humbly ask for your vote. Let’s give the DFL a defeat in which you can be proud of – because it is not Senator Bakk’s experience that matters; Northern MN Matters.
Chris Hogan
Candidate for MN State Senate District 3
Two Harbors, MN