To the editor,
What is the job title? We don't know. What is the job description and duties? We don't know. What other fees (new taxes) and regulations other than the ones on the poorest people in town that are going to fund this? We don't know.
We already have a building inspector and a fire chief both very well paid. How come we were told it would cost $67,000 per year which is $10 from every resident in town every year for the rest of their lives? And now all of a sudden the job is actually $107,000 a year and will probably include a new car. How could the city not know the true cost? We don't know.
The landlords have already said they have to pass on the costs to the poorest people in town who cannot afford a house and are already struggling to pay the bills. These people need a helping hand not more expenses. The city should be helping them not taxing (fees) them more.
I have talked to a lot of Falls residents and not one of them thought this job was a good idea or needed. A lot of people are really struggling just to put food on the table.
This is a high paying job and a total waste of taxpayer money in this time of uncertainty (my opinion.)
The city council should have answers to all these questions before making up a new job to the residents of I Falls. Call Mr. Ditsch, Mr. Holden and Mr. Droba and ask these questions.
The taxpayers of I Falls will be paying for this forever and have a right to know.
I pay taxes in the city but am not a resident.
Robert Ewald
Koochiching County