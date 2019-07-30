Hello there.
My name is Hannah Olson, and this week I moved to International Falls and began working as the new reporter for The Journal. It has been a hectic couple of days, full of meeting new people and unpacking lots of boxes.
Many residents of my hometown seemed a bit concerned that I chose to move to the “IceBox of the Nation,” but I think I’ll fit in well here.
I recently graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, with majors in journalism, international studies and German. While there, I worked as a photo editor for my student newspaper, the Iowa State Daily, and as a writer and photographer for an arts and entertainment magazine.
Highlights from working for student publications included: sleeping in a box in 40-degree weather for a news assignment, nearly being crushed by fans while photographing a music festival, photographing Vice President Mike Pence riding a motorcycle, and getting a make-up lesson from a drag queen. Iowa is a great place to go to journalism school, especially if you’re interested in politics, because presidential candidates would flock to campus.
I spent a quarter of my college career abroad, as I was lucky enough to study photojournalism for a semester in Urbino, Italy, and to study German language for five months in Salzburg, Austria.
I’m originally from Owatonna, Minnesota, a fairly small town about an hour south of the Twin Cities. (Outdoor enthusiasts: If you’re driving south on I-35, it’s where you pass the giant Cabela's).
After graduating college, I stayed in Owatonna, working at a local diner and chocolate store, all the while hoping to find a job as a journalist. Thank goodness that The Journal was willing to give me a chance, because I think my parents were tired of me living in their basement.
A bit about me: in my free time, I enjoy hiking, camping and rock climbing. I am fond of thrift shopping and visiting art museums. My camera is an extension of my arm. I make a mean cup of chai tea.
I have wanted to be a journalist since I was small. I am naturally curious and love that being a reporter lets me learn and explore new things everyday. This is my first “big girl” job out of college, so I am excited to put everything I learned to the test. I am particularly interested in covering the arts, gender, international relations, environmental issues and education.
I was excited for the opportunity to move to the Falls, and I am looking forward to taking advantage of the trails, camping and other outdoor resources.
I love trying new things and I don’t know many people in the Falls yet, so if you have suggestions for places to go or hikes to attempt during my first few months here— I’m all ears. I’m also looking for tips to deal with winter when it inevitably comes. Please send me your advice at hannah@ifallsjournal.com. If you see me around town, don’t hesitate to say hello.
I look forward to meeting all of you and becoming a part of your community.