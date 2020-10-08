No letters referencing the November election or candidates involved in it will be published in the Oct. 29 edition, the edition just prior to the Nov. 3 general election.
The deadline for PAID ELECTION LETTERS for the Oct. 22 edition is noon Monday. That means letters submitted after noon Monday will not be published in print or online.
All letters, as well as news items, should be emailed, preferably in a word document or pasted into the message area, to news staff.
Should you be unable to email us, Call news staff to alert them to something you have mailed to us, or dropped in the news drop box at the front of the building. The Journal's office is closed to protect employees and the public during the pandemic.
Letters should be emailed to laurel@ifallsjournal.com ; If you cannot email letters, call Editor Laurel Beager 218-285-7411, ext. 62230. News may also be emailed to this address.
News items may also be sent to Staff Writer Emily Gedde at emily@ifallsjournal.com ; 218-285-7411, ext. 62244.