A spectacle of dysfunction on display in the Capitol.
Anyone who spent a couple of hours - or, maybe, a couple of minutes - watching the testimony of U.S. Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee last week endured a short course in everything wrong with American politics.
The Democrat side of the aisle and the Republican side of the aisle spent most of the time on their high horses, speechifying with great offense and indignity. Meanwhile, on those rare occasions when Barr actually was given time to speak, he demonstrated the lawyerly skill of talking without saying anything.
And that, of course, was the purpose of the day. Theater for the politicians. Obfuscation for the attorney general.
Is it any wonder the American people are sick of it all?
As usual, the people are way ahead of the politicians. They get it:
- Disaffected Americans have a constitutional right to assemble and voice their objections to government.
- The minute somebody throws a rock at an officer, lights a fire, breaks a window, it's no longer a protest. It's a riot and arrests should follow.
President Trump and Attorney General Barr put a thumb on the scales of justice for allies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.
Paul Manafort got out of prison and Michael Cohen stayed (until a judge intervened) because one pleased the White House and the other didn't.
A series of U.S. Attorneys - not to mention several inspectors general - were shown the door because they weren't doing the bidding of Trump and Barr.
We could go on, but the point is both obvious and self-affirming. Partisan politics has infected everything. Congress can't function because these two sides do not simply disagree; they viscerally hate each other. In the absence of a Congress capable of fulfilling its constitutional duty, the executive branch - this one, and apparently those to follow - feels unchecked. It is a legislative branch at war with itself and an executive branch feeling increasingly liberated from restraint.
Just one more reason everybody wants to hit fast-forward on 2020.
It really has come to this. In just under 100 days Americans go to the polls to make a decision. Don't even hope that will mean one side will take responsibility and the other side will quietly acquiesce. But at least for awhile, maybe, the politicians will have no choice but to give a grudging nod to the will of the people. At least that's something.
