Informed readers probably weren't surprised to learn Montana hospitals charge private insurers two to four times what Medicare judges to be a fair price for services. Anyone on Medicare who looks at their health care bills can see there's a big difference between what hospitals bill and what Medicare deems reasonable for most services.
But the report that identified these disparities highlights just how broken our health care system is when it comes to pricing.
The report, outlined in a July 14 Chronicle article, was produced by the Rand Corporation. It examined the billing practices of 1,600 hospitals in 25 states and found that, on average, Montana hospitals charge private insurers 277 percent of what Medicare judges to be reasonable. Of the 25 states, Montana had the fifth largest disparity between what is charged to private insurers and what Medicare pays.
The most amazing aspect of these revelations is how complacent we are about them.
We regulate utility costs and most of us wouldn't have it any other way. Utilities - electricity and natural gas companies - essentially have a monopoly. And their rates are governed by - in Montana's case - the Public Service Commission to ensure customers aren't being gouged for this essential service.
So why don't we regulate health care costs? Opponents of that argue health care costs are better regulated by a free market. But that's clearly a myth. You might be able to shop around for the best price for some procedures, but if you break your leg or have a heart attack, you go to the nearest hospital to get treated. Then you - or you and your insurance company - pay whatever they charge.
There is one state that doesn't take this lying down. Maryland has successfully set hospital rates since the 1970s. There, an independent commission sets the rate structure for each hospital in the state individually. Earlier this year, Bozeman state Rep. Tom Woods introduced legislation that would have set a range for what Montana hospitals can charge for services based on what Medicare pays. Hospitals lobbied against the bill and it was defeated.
Lawmakers need to consider a version of that bill in the next general session. And, as voters, we all need to demand that candidates for all elected offices pledge their support for getting health care costs under control. If they oppose those efforts, we must demand they explain why.
Health care services are among the most important services we buy. We shouldn't allow ourselves to pay anything but a fair price.
Bozeman, (Mont.) Daily Chronicle, July 21