It is no fault of billionaire Jeff Bezos that COVID-19 is the grinch who stole Christmas...
Still, the coronavirus has increased Bezos' wealth greatly. He is the founder of the online marketing goliath Amazon, which has never been more popular than now.
Tens of millions of Americans will do most, if not all, their holiday season shopping with Amazon and online retailers like it. They will argue that it simply is not safe for them to patronize local brick-and-mortar stores.
Local retailers... rely on Christmas shoppers for significant chunks of the revenue that keeps them open year-round. If they have a bad holiday shopping season, they suffer terribly. Some may not survive long into the new year.
How many local residents work for Amazon? In all likelihood, none. Yet thousands of our friends, family members and neighbors rely on local stores to put bread and butter on the table.
What portion of local taxes - supporting our schools, law enforcement, snow plowing and other local government services - are paid by Amazon? What happens when we need donations to support worthwhile local initiatives ranging from youth baseball to helping the needy at Christmas?
Don't let Amazon be the grinch who stole Christmas from local retailers - and thus, our communities. Shop at home, if you can while staying safe. On Dec. 25, the knowledge you have supported local retailers will make your Christmas brighter.
Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Dec. 12