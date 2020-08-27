All registered Iowa voters can cast absentee ballots. Start the process now to do it.
If you are a registered voter in Iowa, you may be feeling confused right about now. You’re not alone. People are receiving forms in the mail to request an absentee ballot for the November election. These forms are coming from county auditors, the Iowa secretary of state, political campaigns and special interest groups.
Pick one, fill it out completely, sign it and mail it immediately. The return envelope should be addressed to your county auditor, and you probably don’t even need a stamp.
In a few days, check the Secretary of State’s website, which allows you to track your request and ensure it was received. Then you’ll have some peace of mind you are ‘‘on the list’’ to receive an official ballot via mail in October. This also allows political campaigns to know you’ve taken that step, so they won’t expend resources hounding you to do it.
When you receive your ballot in about seven weeks, fill it out and mail it at a post office. If you’re concerned about delays in mail delivery, and there are reasons for concern, you can take your completed ballot directly to your county auditor’s office.
You’ll also be able to check online to ensure your ballot was logged.
Acting early and doing a little planning to vote is especially important during an infectious disease pandemic. The novel coronavirus will still be circulating in November.
What if there is an outbreak in your community before Election Day? What if you’ve tested positive? What if there’s a shortage of poll workers?
There is no reason to risk your ability to vote. There is also no reason to risk your health by entering a climate-controlled polling site or waiting in line. All Iowans can vote from their own homes. You don’t need to be out of town. You don’t need to come up with a reason.
Millions of Americans do not vote in person. Even the current president, who is again trying to undermine confidence in our election system and is now discouraging ‘‘mail in’’ voting, cast his ballot remotely for the Florida primary election earlier this year.
Iowans have for years voted absentee (which is the same as voting ‘‘early’’ and voting ‘‘by mail’’) without problems.
Many of us practiced in the June primary after Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate sent mail-in ballot request forms to all registered voters in the state. The result was record voter turnout, largely due to absentee voting.
More than 520,000 votes were cast _ shattering the record of about 450,000 set in 1994.
Let’s work to shatter the record for turnout in the general election. Let’s shatter it by voting remotely.
Start working to make that happen right now by filling out and mailing your request for an absentee ballot. Encourage everyone you know to do the same.
Des Moines Register. Aug. 20