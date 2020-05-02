Through the difficult days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Upper Peninsula residents have shown time and again care and concern for their neighbors in a variety of ways.
From hearts in windows to food offerings for hungry families placed on tables in front of a closed bar to meals delivered to our heroic frontline medical personnel, U.P. residents have found all sorts of ways to try to make this unprecedented lockdown a bit easier for one another.
Yooper Strong, indeed.
There are a plethora of examples of this overwhelming kindness, but we’d like to cite one that is guaranteed to bring a few minutes of joy to its viewers’ souls.
Recently released online is ‘‘Let Music Live’’ by Greg Gilpin as performed by the K-12 music educators of Marquette County. These teachers formed a virtual choir to offer this special song to the public.
As of Thursday morning, the video had been viewed almost 4,000 times. We encourage anyone reading this who has not yet given it a listen to take a few minutes to hear this wonderful choir.
Look for ‘‘Let Music Live’’ by Greg Gilpin — Virtual Choir of Music Educators from Marquette County, Michigan, on YouTube.
This, obviously, has been a very different school year for students and educators alike. Instead of attending the spring musical or final chorus concerts of the season, we’re all, hopefully, observing social distance rules.
But this lovely bit of virtual vocals will bring a smile to listeners’ faces _ and just maybe a tear to their eyes.
It’s a song of hope. Hope is what we all need as we continue through measures to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks to the amazing educators who participated in the video. Your effort is just further proof of the spirit of the U.P. and is most definitely a balm for weary souls.
Bravo.
The Mining Journal, Marquette, Mich. April 24