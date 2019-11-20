International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.