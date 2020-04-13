The growing number of coronavirus-linked deaths in the Chicago area shakes us to the core. Two local victims have raised particular anxiety: a baby and a police officer.
The March 23 death of a 9-month-old Chicago infant challenged one of the few areas of solace with this virus, that young children somehow had significant protection from it.
Then the first death of a Chicago police officer, who had been diagnosed with the virus days earlier.
The daily briefings from elected officials provide, in broad strokes, the progression of the virus and the efforts to combat it. This information is greatly appreciated. And yet, there are few details other than numbers being released. The public should be trusted with as much information as possible. After all, the first line of defense against virus spread is the decision-making by all of us to protect ourselves and those around us.
We understand the need and the legal concerns to protect patient privacy. We also recognize tracking chains of transmission is difficult. Still. Is there more information that could be shared without violating individual privacy?
For example, the Cook County Department of Public Health released maps that pinpointed cases cropping up on a town-by-town basis. The information is instructive for residents in towns that appear to have hot spots. Perhaps the explanations are benign — more testing, for example, in some of those communities.
What we also learned: Nearly three-quarters of confirmed coronavirus cases in the suburbs of Cook County had no known origin. That’s an important piece of information. If your town is seeing an uptick in cases, maybe have those groceries delivered.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office is conducting additional testing on the baby. Maybe an underlying medical condition contributed to the infant’s death. Now the public doesn’t know, and that leaves people more anxious about the possible implications for children.
Marco DiFranco worked as a narcotics officer and had less contact with the public than a beat cop. Officials aren’t sure when or how he came into contact with an infected person.
For people of a certain age, the daily counts of U.S. lives lost are disturbingly familiar. We experienced it in the era of Vietnam, when newspapers and TV news reported the rise in casualties of U.S. soldiers.
If the grim predictions for coronavirus come true, the U.S. will lose two, three, perhaps many more times the 58,000 American lives lost in Vietnam — and in just a matter of months, not years.
Chicago Tribune, April 2