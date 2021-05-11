Rainy Lake
In the International Falls area, the best and most consistent walleye-angling success on Rainy Lake usually occurs during the summer months when fish can be found on the mid-lake reefs.
Rainy is a large, deep lake that warms up slowly and as a result, early season angling for walleye can be challenging. However, success can be found in shallow bays that warm up quickly, Black Bay for example, and areas with current.
The 2020 fall assessment of Rainy Lake found lower overall walleye numbers but a wide distribution of sizes with above average numbers of fish in the 12-13 inch length group.
Kabetogama Lake
Kabetogama Lake usually becomes ice free about a week before Rainy Lake and warms quicker since it is smaller and not as deep. The earlier warm-up often results in good early season success for walleye anglers on Kabetogama. Much of the shoreline provides excellent walleye spawning habitat so the fish are well distributed and anglers don’t have to go far to find fish. Fishing from shore can be good some years
Strong year-classes of walleye produced in 2015 and 2016 continue to provide opportunities for both eating-sized walleye in the 14-17 inch size class as well as fish over 18 inches. Anglers are reminded that both Rainy and Kabetogama lakes currently have a protected slot limit for walleye. All walleye from 18-26 inches long must be released, with one walleye over 26 inches allowed in a possession limit - applies to all lakes in the Namakan Reservoir as well.
Pelican Lake
Pelican Lake near Orr is a relatively large - nearly 11,000 acre - lake with a diverse fishery that provides opportunities to catch northern pike, bass -largemouth and smallmouth, walleye, black crappie and bluegill.
Special regulations for northern pike and bass were first implemented in 1998. The northern pike regulation has been discontinued and the lake is now part of the north central zone regulation - 22-26 inch protected slot, 10 fish bag, only two larger than 26 inches. The bass regulation remains in place and protects fish from 14 to 20 inches.
Ash Lake
Those seeking a fishing opportunity on a smaller lake should consider Ash Lake north of Orr. The northern pike population has really responded well to the 24-36 inch protected slot, creating a high quality northern pike fishing experience.
Numerous smallmouth bass, above-average numbers of walleye, and good numbers of decent sized bluegill make Ash Lake a worthy destination for early season action. Recent assessments on lakes in the Orr area indicate very good production of black crappie on several lakes. Anglers Anglers won’t be disappointed if they spend some time chasing crappies on any of the lakes around Orr in 2021.