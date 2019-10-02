bigg'in

Dave Anderson of International Falls shared his passion for sturgeon fishing, with this photo taken Sept. 28 when he caught his second largest sturgeon ever. The fish measured 72-inches long with a 30-inch girth. He said his weight/girth chart estimated its weight at 104 pounds. There are two sturgeon seasons on Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River, a catch and release season and a harvest season in which you can keep one fish per calendar year. The harvest season runs from April 24 – May 7 and July 1 – Sept. 30.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dave Anderson of International Falls shared his passion for sturgeon fishing, with this photo taken Sept. 28 when he caught his second largest sturgeon ever. The fish measured 72-inches long with a 30-inch girth. He said his weight/girth chart estimated its weight at 104 pounds. There are two sturgeon seasons on Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River, a catch and release season and a harvest season in which you can keep one fish per calendar year. The harvest season runs from April 24 – May 7 and July 1 – Sept. 30.

Tags

Recommended for you