Dave Anderson of International Falls shared his passion for sturgeon fishing, with this photo taken Sept. 28 when he caught his second largest sturgeon ever. The fish measured 72-inches long with a 30-inch girth. He said his weight/girth chart estimated its weight at 104 pounds. There are two sturgeon seasons on Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River, a catch and release season and a harvest season in which you can keep one fish per calendar year. The harvest season runs from April 24 – May 7 and July 1 – Sept. 30.
A passion for sturgeon
Laurel Beager
Laurel Beager
